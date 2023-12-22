The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) play the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 15.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jared Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 139th 76.8 Points Scored 72.2 244th 153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 74.4 262nd 53rd 40.0 Rebounds 34.7 264th 109th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st 178th 7.5 3pt Made 6.5 270th 303rd 11.4 Assists 13.4 191st 356th 15.6 Turnovers 12.0 200th

