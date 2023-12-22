The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) play the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • PJ Haggerty: 15.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jared Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyshawn Archie: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank
139th 76.8 Points Scored 72.2 244th
153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 74.4 262nd
53rd 40.0 Rebounds 34.7 264th
109th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st
178th 7.5 3pt Made 6.5 270th
303rd 11.4 Assists 13.4 191st
356th 15.6 Turnovers 12.0 200th

