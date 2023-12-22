Tulsa vs. New Mexico State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) play the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 15.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|139th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|244th
|153rd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|262nd
|53rd
|40.0
|Rebounds
|34.7
|264th
|109th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|261st
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|270th
|303rd
|11.4
|Assists
|13.4
|191st
|356th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
