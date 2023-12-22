The New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulsa -6.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulsa vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Hurricane's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

New Mexico State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 5 50% 76.6 148.8 68.0 142.3 145.6 New Mexico State 6 75% 72.2 148.8 74.3 142.3 144.3

Additional Tulsa vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends

The 76.6 points per game the Golden Hurricane average are just 2.3 more points than the Aggies allow (74.3).

When Tulsa totals more than 74.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Aggies' 72.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 68.0 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.

New Mexico State has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 5-5 overall record in games it scores more than 68.0 points.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-4-0 5-0 6-4-0 New Mexico State 4-4-0 3-3 6-2-0

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa New Mexico State 4-10 Home Record 6-4 0-12 Away Record 1-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

