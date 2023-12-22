Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 22?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Foerster light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Foerster stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, Foerster has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Foerster averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Foerster recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
