The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Foerster light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • In four of 31 games this season, Foerster has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • Foerster averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:40 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:57 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:34 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:29 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

