The Philadelphia Flyers, with Tyson Foerster, are in action Friday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Foerster available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyson Foerster vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In four of 31 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Foerster has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In seven of 31 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 2 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

