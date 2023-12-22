UCF vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gasparilla Bowl
The UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Gasparilla Bowl, where they will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will act as host on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|64.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|UCF (-4.5)
|63.5
|-188
|+155
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- UCF has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Georgia Tech has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2.
UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
