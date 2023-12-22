Friday's game features the UCLA Bruins (5-5) and the Maryland Terrapins (7-4) matching up at Pauley Pavilion (on December 22) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for UCLA.

The game has no line set.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 69, Maryland 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-4.3)

UCLA (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

UCLA is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Maryland's 2-7-0 ATS record. The Bruins have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terrapins have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins average 68.5 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (14th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The 36.5 rebounds per game UCLA averages rank 189th in college basketball, and are 5.5 more than the 31.0 its opponents record per contest.

UCLA hits 4.7 three-pointers per game (351st in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (253rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from deep.

The Bruins put up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while giving up 82.2 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

UCLA has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (227th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Maryland wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 38.1 rebounds per game, 120th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.8.

Maryland knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Maryland has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.4 (147th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (71st in college basketball).

