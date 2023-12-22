The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • UCLA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.
  • The Bruins record 68.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 64.6 the Terrapins give up.
  • UCLA is 5-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Maryland has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 152nd.
  • The Terrapins' 73.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Maryland is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCLA scored 77.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
  • At home, the Bruins gave up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than in road games (61.4).
  • At home, UCLA drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Maryland put up 74.6 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (62.5).
  • At home, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Maryland drained more treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State L 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge L 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Penn State W 81-75 Xfinity Center
12/12/2023 Alcorn State W 105-65 Xfinity Center
12/19/2023 Nicholls State W 73-67 Xfinity Center
12/22/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 Coppin State - Xfinity Center
1/2/2024 Purdue - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.