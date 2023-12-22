How to Watch UCLA vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- UCLA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.
- The Bruins record 68.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 64.6 the Terrapins give up.
- UCLA is 5-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Maryland has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 152nd.
- The Terrapins' 73.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Maryland is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCLA scored 77.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- At home, the Bruins gave up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than in road games (61.4).
- At home, UCLA drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).
Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Maryland put up 74.6 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (62.5).
- At home, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).
- Beyond the arc, Maryland drained more treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|L 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Penn State
|W 81-75
|Xfinity Center
|12/12/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 105-65
|Xfinity Center
|12/19/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 73-67
|Xfinity Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/2/2024
|Purdue
|-
|Xfinity Center
