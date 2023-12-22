The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCLA Bruins (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

UCLA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.

The Bruins record 68.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 64.6 the Terrapins give up.

UCLA is 5-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Maryland has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.5% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 152nd.

The Terrapins' 73.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 61.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Maryland is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA scored 77.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

At home, the Bruins gave up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than in road games (61.4).

At home, UCLA drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Maryland put up 74.6 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (62.5).

At home, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).

Beyond the arc, Maryland drained more treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).

