The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the UCLA Bruins (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Maryland matchup.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Maryland Betting Trends

UCLA has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Bruins games have hit the over.

Maryland has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.

Terrapins games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks rate UCLA much higher (17th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (104th).

The Bruins were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 While our computer ranking places Maryland 127th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 42nd.

The Terrapins were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Maryland has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.