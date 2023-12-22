UCLA vs. Maryland December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (5-3) meet the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
UCLA vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 17.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donta Scott: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
UCLA vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|296th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|73.4
|225th
|5th
|58.8
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|42nd
|190th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|37.3
|156th
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|35th
|349th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|5.9
|307th
|183rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.4
|303rd
|103rd
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
