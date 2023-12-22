The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the UCLA Bruins (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is set at 127.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -3.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bruins have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Maryland has covered the spread only twice in nine opportunities this season.

Maryland (2-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 15.3% less often than UCLA (3-5-0) this season.

UCLA vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 4 50% 68.5 141.9 61.3 125.9 134.0 Maryland 4 44.4% 73.4 141.9 64.6 125.9 137.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCLA vs Maryland Insights & Trends

The Bruins record 68.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 64.6 the Terrapins give up.

When UCLA scores more than 64.6 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Terrapins score 12.1 more points per game (73.4) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (61.3).

Maryland is 2-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 3-5-0 1-4 2-6-0 Maryland 2-7-0 0-1 3-6-0

UCLA vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Maryland 17-0 Home Record 16-1 9-2 Away Record 2-9 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.