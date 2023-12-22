In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Vincent Desharnais to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

Desharnais' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

