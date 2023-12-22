Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St John's Northwestern Academies at Living Word Lutheran High School