The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BTN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-24.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-24.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Badgers games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Chicago State has compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Cougars' 15 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Wisconsin higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Badgers' national championship odds have jumped from +10000 at the start of the season to +6000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Wisconsin has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.