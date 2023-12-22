The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) play the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 221st 73.5 Points Scored 65.8 330th 80th 66.6 Points Allowed 71.8 204th 285th 33.9 Rebounds 31.5 341st 94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th 259th 6.6 3pt Made 5.8 309th 311th 11.2 Assists 9.8 349th 36th 9.6 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

