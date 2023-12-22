The Chicago State Cougars (7-9) are heavy underdogs (+24.5) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network. The over/under is 133.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -24.5 133.5

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

In six of 11 games this season, Wisconsin and its opponents have scored more than 133.5 points.

Wisconsin has an average total of 139.6 in its outings this year, 6.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Badgers are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Chicago State sports an 8-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 6 54.5% 73.6 139.3 66 135.9 135.1 Chicago State 8 53.3% 65.7 139.3 69.9 135.9 140.5

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers score just 3.7 more points per game (73.6) than the Cougars give up (69.9).

Wisconsin has a 3-5 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 5-6-0 0-1 5-6-0 Chicago State 8-7-0 1-0 7-8-0

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Chicago State 11-6 Home Record 8-0 6-6 Away Record 3-20 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.