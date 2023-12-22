Should you wager on Zach Hyman to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

In 12 of 29 games this season, Hyman has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (three shots).

Hyman has picked up six goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 16.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 18:48 Away W 3-1 11/26/2023 Ducks 3 2 1 19:10 Home W 8-2

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

