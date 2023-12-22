The Edmonton Oilers, including Zach Hyman, will be in action Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you're thinking about a bet on Hyman against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 19:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 12 of 29 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in 18 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In nine of 29 games this season, Hyman has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hyman has an implied probability of 69.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 3 31 Points 2 18 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.