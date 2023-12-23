When the Calgary Flames face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will A.J. Greer score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Greer stats and insights

Greer has scored in six of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 9:20 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:31 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:03 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.