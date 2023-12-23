Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Alex Tuch going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Tuch stats and insights
- Tuch has scored in seven of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken nine shots in two games against the Rangers this season, and has scored two goals.
- Tuch has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Tuch's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|4
|0
|4
|16:14
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|21:51
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Away
|L 7-2
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
