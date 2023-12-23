On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Alex Tuch going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

  • Tuch has scored in seven of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken nine shots in two games against the Rangers this season, and has scored two goals.
  • Tuch has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Tuch's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

