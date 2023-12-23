Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Considering a bet on Tuch? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Tuch vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Tuch has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Tuch has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Tuch has a point in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Tuch has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 24 Points 3 9 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

