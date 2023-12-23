In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Alexander Holtz to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

Holtz has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:24 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.