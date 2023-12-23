What are American's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How American ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 308

American's best wins

Against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on November 22, American secured its best win of the season, which was a 68-65 home victory. That signature win versus Mount St. Mary's featured a team-best 22 points from Lorenzo Donadio. Geoff Sprouse, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

87-73 at home over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on November 16

77-69 on the road over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on December 9

78-58 at home over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 13

American's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, American has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, American has been given the 324th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 17 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records north of .500.

American has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

American's next game

Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. American Eagles

UMBC Retrievers vs. American Eagles Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

