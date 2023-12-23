2024 NCAA Bracketology: American March Madness Resume | December 25
What are American's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How American ranks
|Record
|Patriot League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|308
American's best wins
Against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on November 22, American secured its best win of the season, which was a 68-65 home victory. That signature win versus Mount St. Mary's featured a team-best 22 points from Lorenzo Donadio. Geoff Sprouse, with 11 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 87-73 at home over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on November 16
- 77-69 on the road over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on December 9
- 78-58 at home over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 13
American's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- According to the RPI, American has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, American has been given the 324th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 17 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records north of .500.
- American has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
American's next game
- Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. American Eagles
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
