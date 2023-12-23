Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a wager on Lee? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +360)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:13 on the ice per game.

Lee has scored a goal in eight of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has registered a point in a game 11 times this season out of 32 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lee has an assist in three of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lee's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Lee has an implied probability of 21.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 12 12 Points 4 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.