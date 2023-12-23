Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 23?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mangiapane stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.