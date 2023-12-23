The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • In five of 32 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

