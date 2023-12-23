The Calgary Flames, with Andrew Mangiapane, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Mangiapane available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:03 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Mangiapane has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Mangiapane goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 4 16 Points 2 6 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

