Should you wager on Anthony Duclair to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken 11 of them.

Duclair has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:21 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

