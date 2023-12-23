Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
Should you wager on Anthony Duclair to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken 11 of them.
- Duclair has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
