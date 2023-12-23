The San Jose Sharks, including Anthony Duclair, are in action Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Duclair? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:24 per game on the ice, is -9.

In six of 29 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duclair has a point in eight games this year (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

In five of 29 games this season, Duclair has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Duclair Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +44.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

