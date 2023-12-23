The oddsmakers think the Camellia Bowl between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Northern Illinois Huskies will be a tight one, with the Red Wolves favored by 1 point. The action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-1) 53.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-1.5) 52.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas State has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have been favored by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1.

Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Northern Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

