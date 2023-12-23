Should you wager on Auston Matthews to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in 14 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in nine of those games.

He has attempted nine shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored two goals.

On the power play, Matthews has accumulated seven goals and four assists.

Matthews averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.