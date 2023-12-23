Should you wager on Auston Matthews to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

  • Matthews has scored in 14 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in nine of those games.
  • He has attempted nine shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored two goals.
  • On the power play, Matthews has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
  • Matthews averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.