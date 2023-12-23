The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a bet on Matthews against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Auston Matthews vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.

Matthews has a goal in 14 games this season out of 29 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

In 18 of 29 games this season, Matthews has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 29 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 2 38 Points 4 26 Goals 3 12 Assists 1

