Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets - December 23
The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a bet on Matthews against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.
Auston Matthews vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.
- Matthews has a goal in 14 games this season out of 29 games played, including multiple goals nine times.
- In 18 of 29 games this season, Matthews has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
- In 10 of 29 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Matthews Stats vs. the Blue Jackets
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Columbus
|29
|Games
|2
|38
|Points
|4
|26
|Goals
|3
|12
|Assists
|1
