Having dropped eight in a row away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ to watch as the Blues and the Blackhawks meet.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks Blues 3-1 CHI 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 115 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 75 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 32 12 17 29 28 29 41.4% Philipp Kurashev 25 6 12 18 14 13 53.2% Nick Foligno 32 6 9 15 12 23 46% Jason Dickinson 32 10 5 15 13 27 47.3% Ryan Donato 30 6 7 13 16 26 41.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 105 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues rank 24th in the league with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players