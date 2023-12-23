The Chicago Blackhawks (10-21-1) will try to halt an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won nine (30.0%).

Chicago has a record of 5-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 33.3% chance to win.

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 32 times.

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 92 (24th) Goals 75 (30th) 105 (20th) Goals Allowed 115 (28th) 9 (32nd) Power Play Goals 12 (28th) 18 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 5-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over four times.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.7 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (75 total goals, 2.3 per game).

The Blackhawks' 115 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -40.

