Will Blake Coleman find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

