Blake Coleman will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Calgary Flames face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Does a wager on Coleman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Blake Coleman vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Coleman has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 16:07 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 33 games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Coleman has a point in 18 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 22 Points 2 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

