Can we count on Bo Horvat scoring a goal when the New York Islanders clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

  • Horvat has scored in 11 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken four shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:31 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:03 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

