Bo Horvat will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Horvat's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Bo Horvat vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Horvat has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 21 of 31 games this year, Horvat has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 11 31 Points 7 13 Goals 2 18 Assists 5

