Will Bobby McMann Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bobby McMann a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
McMann stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, McMann scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (three shots).
- McMann has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
McMann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|8:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|W 7-3
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|5:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Home
|W 5-2
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
