For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bobby McMann a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, McMann scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (three shots).

McMann has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:58 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 9:49 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

