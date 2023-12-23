When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Smith find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through 24 games this season.

In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 2-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

