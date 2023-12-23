Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
Can we count on Brock Nelson finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- In 11 of 32 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 103 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|15:04
|Away
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
