Brock Nelson will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Islanders meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Nelson's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Nelson has a goal in 11 games this year out of 32 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Nelson has a point in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 11 of 32 games this season, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Nelson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Nelson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 103 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 12 27 Points 8 14 Goals 5 13 Assists 3

