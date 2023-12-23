2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bryant March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Bryant's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Bryant ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|222
Bryant's best wins
Bryant defeated the No. 14-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 61-52, on November 18. That victory goes down as its best win of the season. Sherif Kenney, in that signature win, delivered a team-best 19 points with 11 rebounds and two assists. Earl Timberlake also played a part with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 104-86 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on December 22
- 101-93 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on December 16
- 67-61 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 20
- 69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on December 1
- 67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on December 6
Bryant's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Bryant has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Bryant has the 227th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.
- As far as Bryant's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Bryant's next game
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Bryant Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network
