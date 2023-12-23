What are Bryant's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Bryant's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 222

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant's best wins

Bryant defeated the No. 14-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 61-52, on November 18. That victory goes down as its best win of the season. Sherif Kenney, in that signature win, delivered a team-best 19 points with 11 rebounds and two assists. Earl Timberlake also played a part with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

104-86 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on December 22

101-93 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on December 16

67-61 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 20

69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on December 1

67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Bryant has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Bryant has the 227th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Bryant's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Bryant Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Bryant Bulldogs Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bryant games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.