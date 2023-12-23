On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the New York Knicks (13-10) face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 62.0% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

Damian Lillard is putting up 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

The Bucks are receiving 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this season.

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson posts 24.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett posts 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart averages 8.2 points, 2.9 assists and 6.0 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Bucks 113.1 Points Avg. 123.3 110.0 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 45.6% Field Goal % 50.0% 37.7% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.