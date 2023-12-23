Bucks vs. Knicks December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the New York Knicks (13-10) face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 62.0% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).
- Damian Lillard is putting up 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.
- The Bucks are receiving 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this season.
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Brunson posts 24.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley puts up 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- RJ Barrett posts 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Josh Hart averages 8.2 points, 2.9 assists and 6.0 boards.
Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Bucks
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|123.3
|110.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|45.6%
|Field Goal %
|50.0%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
