The New York Knicks (16-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) after winning three home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -2.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 14 of 28 games this season.
  • Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 12-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 21, or 77.8%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 19 of its 23 games, or 82.6%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 14 50% 124.4 239.1 119.0 230.4 236.3
Knicks 6 22.2% 114.7 239.1 111.4 230.4 223.2

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.
  • Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).
  • The 124.4 points per game the Bucks record are 13.0 more points than the Knicks allow (111.4).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 12-11 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 12-16 10-14 19-9
Knicks 15-12 3-7 15-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks
124.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
12-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-3
19-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-3
119.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
4-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-9
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.