Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Knicks on December 23, 2023
Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
- The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (11.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
- The 26.3 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (26.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
- Lillard averages 7.0 assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: -139)
- The 13.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.
- He has collected 4.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.
- Randle's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 25.3 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (24.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (4.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
