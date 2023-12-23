If you're looking for bracketology analysis of BYU and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 18 17 21

BYU's best wins

BYU picked up its best win of the season on November 10, when it secured a 74-65 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5), according to the RPI. Dallin Hall was the leading scorer in the signature win over San Diego State, dropping 18 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

96-55 at home over Evansville (No. 59/RPI) on December 5

95-86 over NC State (No. 79/RPI) on November 24

77-49 over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on November 24

90-74 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on December 13

86-54 at home over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on December 16

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), BYU is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Cougars have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Schedule insights

BYU has the 195th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 20 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

BYU's upcoming schedule features six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

BYU's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Wyoming Cowboys

BYU Cougars vs. Wyoming Cowboys Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

