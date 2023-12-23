For bracketology analysis on Cal Baptist and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-1 NR NR 214

Cal Baptist's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Cal Baptist beat the Jackson State Tigers in an 80-66 win on November 10. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo put up a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and one assist in the game against Jackson State.

Next best wins

66-62 at home over St. Thomas (No. 220/RPI) on November 18

70-69 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 255/RPI) on December 16

91-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 277/RPI) on November 29

67-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on November 19

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Cal Baptist has the 282nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Lancers have 20 games left this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

As far as Cal Baptist's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Chicago State Cougars

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

