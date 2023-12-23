When the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

Clutterbuck's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 9:35 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:39 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 12:55 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 4-3

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

