Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Jarnkrok in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +11.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in seven of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 30 games this season, Jarnkrok has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 30 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Jarnkrok goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

