For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

  • Cizikas has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Cizikas has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 103 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:29 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 4-3

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

