When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • Mittelstadt has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mittelstadt averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

