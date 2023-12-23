Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 23?
When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- Mittelstadt has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|17:17
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|16:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
